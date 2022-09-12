MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — There has been a concerning increase in violent crimes around the DMV. However, Montgomery County was able to keep crime in check over the summer.

In the earlier part of the year, Chief Jones said he was seriously concerned about the alarming trend in violent crimes in the region especially involving young people. But here in Montgomery County homicides actually dropped dramatically this summer.

Montgomery County leaders are calling it a holistic approach to public safety that successfully resulted in a safe summer in terms of violent crimes. From June to September MoCo has only seen 2 homicides. In comparison, the district has had 66 homicides during that same time period, and Prince George’s County had 24 homicides just in August.

“I still don’t feel like the work is done,” said Chief Jones. “We still have some work to do, but I’m really happy where we are.”

County leaders attributed this decrease in crime to efforts such as gun buyback, community engagement events such as the summer of peace initiative and peace walk, and investments into programs for young people.

“We believe in the importance of being beyond trauma form and really been healing form meaning that, you know, putting some intention in how we build the coping skills of our young people to process trauma that they experienced,” said Luis Cardona, Administrator of DHHS’s Positive Youth Development Program.

The county also plans to host series of community safety roundtables to hear from residents first hand about what the county can continue to do to enhance and improve safety.