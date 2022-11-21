MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Last week, Parasol Patrol visited Montgomery County to help block children attending Drag Story Hour from protestors. On Monday night, they headed back home to Colorado Springs to remember the lives of those lost at a mass shooting at Club Q.

“Having that oasis was so important,” said Co-Founder, Pasha Ripley. “It was so important for the community to be able to go someplace and relax and have a beer and not have to worry about supposedly not having to worry about getting hurt.”

Following the news of the deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich released a statement not only condemning the act but also stating the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has also manifested itself in our county.

Councilmember-Elect Kristin Mink partnered with Parasol Patrol and worked to safeguard the Drag Story Hours.

“It’s a very scary time and the fact that it’s happening even here in Montgomery County, Maryland is a very clear sign that all of us everywhere, we have to be on high alert, and we have to be proactive about our support for the LGBTQ+ community,” Mink said.