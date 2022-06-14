MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — LGBTQ+ residents in Montgomery County are being asked to complete a survey to help guide the future work of the County’s LGBTQ Liaison and LGBTQ Advisory Board.

It’s being called a first-of-its-kind survey asking people in the LGBTQ+ community questions about healthcare, housing, parenting, education, and interactions with law enforcement. The hope is that this data is the key that unlocks more services for many residents having to go elsewhere for services. Lee Binder helped create this survey as part of the LGBTQ+ advisory board and said it was long overdue.

“Myself I’ve really struggled as an openly transgender, non-binary, and queer person to find affirming services and health care in Montgomery County,” said Lee Blinder, Executive Director of Trans Maryland.

The 15-minute survey asks demographic information and questions about safety, sexual health, and spaces you felt were discriminatory.

Dr. Amena Johnson is the county’s first LGBTQ+ liaison, and she says this shows how dedicated county officials are to ensuring Montgomery County is a safe community for all people.

“I think that it says that the county is finally recognizing that the community needs these services that are catered towards them like any other community,” said Dr. Johnson.

The findings from the survey will then be shared with other county departments and the community for feedback and dialogue. All information is anonymous, but people who complete the survey will have a chance to win an incentive. Click here to complete.