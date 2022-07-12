OLNEY, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors are cleaning up in Olney after severe weather damaged homes and knocked down trees.

Block after block on Morningwood Drive had storm damage.

One couple lost their car after a tree fell on top of it.

“Stuff happens you just have to roll with the punches,” said Kyle Casterline. “Some people had a tree fall on their house. A lot worse damage than this. In some cases, we got lucky. Our house is okay.”

Cleanup is expected to last through Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County officials are reminding people to report power outages.