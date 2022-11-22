MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Health & Human Services and other agencies came together to provide further disaster assistance for residents displaced after the Potomac Oaks Condominium explosion on Tuesday night.

A week after the explosion, there are still nearly 50 people — including 10 children — who were displaced. Senior Planning Manager, Patrick Campbell says the county will continue to provide residents food, financial relief, resources and even spiritual uplifting.

“It was great, and what we consistently heard from the people who came tonight was we’re so thankful, you’re all here for us, you care for us, you’re listening to us,” said Campbell.

James Murphy and Adrian Thomas just bought their first home at the Potomac Oaks Condominiums last month. They said they are still getting over the shock of being woken by the sound of the explosion Wednesday morning.

“It just felt really surreal to feel so safe and happy at home and then for that to happen,” said Thomas. “It just kind of like shook me, I don’t know how long it’s going to take to feel safe there.”

The fund to support victims of the explosion has raised more than $90,000. Adrian and James are staying with family until they can go back home, but realize not everyone is as fortunate.

“Those families that lost everything, they just need their basics,” said Murphy. “They need clothes holidays are coming up, but they’ve got to rebuild completely.”