MCPS: Hundreds of students waiting to get back into classrooms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Council President Evan Glass said the Montgomery County Council agreed on a compromise, following County Executive Marc Elrich’s proposal to increase the property tax by 10%.

Glass said the council reduced “the County Executive’s tax proposal by more than half – while still adding more than $210 million to the school system.”

“This is the largest increase to MCPS since before the great recession,” Glass said.

The Montgomery County Board of Education previously requested “an increase of $296,012,046, or 10.1%, compared to the FY 2023 operating budget.”

“Like districts across the nation, the needs of the 163,000 students in Maryland’s largest school system have dramatically increased since the pandemic. Additionally, the expectations for administrators and educators to solve all these new challenges without adequate support is daunting,” Glass said.

The council’s final vote on the capital and operating budgets is scheduled for May 25.