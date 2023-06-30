Update, 10:55 a.m., June 30 — Montgomery County police tweeted that service was up and running and that Verizon Wireless could start dialing 911 for emergencies again.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP), Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were among agencies in Maryland that said Verizon Wireless customers had trouble accessing their respective emergency communications systems Friday morning.

MCDP, PGPD, CCSO said Verizon Wireless who dialed 911 might be able to reach emergency dispatchers. The agencies said that the wireless provider was aware of the situation.

Montgomery County Department of Police said that in the event of an emergency, Verizon Wireless customers should each out to their respective district stations directly.

The district contacts are as follows:

District One 240-773-6070

Two 240-773-6700

Three 240-773-6800

District four 240-773-5500

Five 240-773-6200

Six 240-773-5700

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that people could call (301) 352-1215 in the case of emergency.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in the event of an emergency, Verizon Wireless customers should contact (301) 609-3499.