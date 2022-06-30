MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich originally spoke out in favor of abortion rights when the news first broke that the landmark Roe v Wade ruling was overturned.

“We thought we should you know, remind people that there are women who don’t have to be subjected to the kind of draconian rule that’s been proposed in Texas and there are places like Montgomery County where women are actually respected,” Elrich said.

To get that message across borders, Elrich said he wants to launch an ad campaign to let abortion providers know they are welcome here since their states have shut down abortion services.

Elrich also plans to offer incentives to make the move enticing.

“From job creation incentives to move grants, and so they would be eligible for all those things if they come here,” Elrich said. “So we think we can offer a package of incentives that they would find attractive.”

Shannon Brewer is the director of the women’s health organization in Jackson Mississippi. After the court decision was announced she was prepared to move to New Mexico to help women in need of service but she says she also did it to protect her employees.

“The reasons for picking las cruces is because we knew that we anticipate a lot of patients who are going to need surgical procedures also, and our plans are to do medical procedures, surgical procedures, family planning, and birth control,” Brewer explained.

“We want to send the message that, collectively, there are enough of us who believe that we should protect our women that we’re willing to take the stand and do things that Texas might feel in other states might feel are impactful,” Elrich said.

Elrich has also pledged one million dollars for nonprofits and organizations that provide reproductive services, including those who will be able to provide abortions under a new Maryland state law.

That law grants permission to nurses and other health care providers to offer abortions in medical settings. It goes into effect July 1st.