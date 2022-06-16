Police advised administrators at Montgomery Blair High School to go on lockdown because of an "incident" that happened on the property.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A high school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a situation that took place on the school’s property.

Chris Cram, Director, Department of Communications for Montgomery County Public Schools, said that police recommended administrators at Montgomery Blair High School initiate the lockdown because of an “incident” that took place on school grounds, outside of the building.

Cassandra Tressler Durham, a spokeswoman for Montgomery County Police Department, said officers were looking into the full nature of the situation. Tressler Durham added that there were no victims as a result of it and that no one was hurt.

By 3:40 p.m., the lockdown had been lifted. Cram said the school transitioned from a lockdown to a shelter in place status and that students were dismissing for the day.

Tressler Durham said late in the afternoon that the incident involved the report of a weapon on the property. Officers did no find one. They stayed at the school until all students were dismissed.