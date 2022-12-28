MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Christmas Eve, the respite center housing migrants bused to D.C. experienced a water leak, causing families to be moved to another facility.

This happened right after busloads of migrants were dropped off outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’s D.C. home.

Since June, Montgomery County has provided respite services for more than 2,000 migrants. The county said they were concerned about where families would go before their final destination, so they partnered with SUMA First Response to provide resources.

“It’s an incredible ordeal for a group of people that have already gone through quite a journey,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “You remember a lot of these people are put on buses without knowing where they’re going or why they’re going where they’re going.”

Sonia Mora, the county’s Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, was on site Saturday helping rehouse families. She said the experience was traumatic for them.

“They thought that they were going to be left on the streets and that they were going to be taken out and put on the streets… obviously we would not do that,” said Mora.

The county and SAMU First Response quickly came together to move the migrant families to another location. That same night, another bus load of migrants was dropped off at the Naval Observatory in below-freezing temperatures.

“Some of them arrived at Vice President Harris’s house in t-shirts,” said Elrich. “How cruel is that for political stunt?”

