MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Council accepted resignations from all five members of the Planning Board on Wednesday after an alleged workplace misconduct scandal.

Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson and Vice Chair Partap Verma resigned as well as Planning Board members Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson and Carol Rubin.

“My colleagues and I have lost confidence in the board. … We have determined that this is in the best interest of the community,” Vice President of the Montgomery County Council Evan Glass said.

The Planning Board had previously scheduled meetings for October 13 and 20. These meetings have been cancelled, and items scheduled to be reviewed on those days will be rescheduled.

Anyone who is interested to fill as a temporary commissioner can submit applications by Tuesday, October 18.