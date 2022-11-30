MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police are hosting a holiday toy drive this winter season.
From December 1 through December 12, residents can drop toys off at any police station.
The department is partnering with the UpCounty Hub for the toy drive.
You can head to any of the following dropbox locations at stations across the county to contribute:
- District 1
100 Edison Park Drive, 1st Floor
Gaithersburg, Maryland 20878
- District 2
4823 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
- District 3
1002 Milestone Drive
Silver Spring, Maryland 20904
- District 4
2300 Randolph Road
Wheaton, Maryland 20902
- District 5
20000 Aircraft Drive
Germantown, Maryland 20874
- District 6
45 West Watkins Mill Road
Gaithersburg, Maryland 20878
You can also find the list of stations on their website.