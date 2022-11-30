MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police are hosting a holiday toy drive this winter season.

From December 1 through December 12, residents can drop toys off at any police station.

The department is partnering with the UpCounty Hub for the toy drive.

You can head to any of the following dropbox locations at stations across the county to contribute:

District 1

100 Edison Park Drive, 1st Floor

Gaithersburg, Maryland 20878

4823 Rugby Avenue

Bethesda, MD 20814

1002 Milestone Drive

Silver Spring, Maryland 20904

2300 Randolph Road

Wheaton, Maryland 20902

20000 Aircraft Drive

Germantown, Maryland 20874

45 West Watkins Mill Road

Gaithersburg, Maryland 20878

You can also find the list of stations on their website.