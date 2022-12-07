BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department held its annual Santa ride delivering and collecting gifts for patients at the Children’s Inn at NIH on Wednesday.

“Nothing is more important than to give these young children a little joy, a little peace and a whole lot of light,” said Santa Claus.

The NIH provides a free place like home for their young patients hoping to reduce the burden of illness on families such as Reign Cumberbatch.

Reign began treatment at the NIH 4 months ago. The 3-year-old was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia in the Bahamas, but they didn’t have the resources to treat her so was referred to the NIH.

“I definitely appreciate this opportunity, because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m just grateful that we’ve been blessed enough to be chosen,” said Reign’s mom, Agnes Cumberbatch.

The annual Santa ride is a tradition the Montgomery County Police Department started in the early 70s.

“It’s just that magical thing that you can see the expressions the fun the joy, and then obviously coming here and these kids enjoying this so much because they don’t get that time away,” said Mrs. Claus. “They don’t get to leave, they don’t get to go visit with Santa like other kids get to do.”

To donate to the Children’s Inn at NIH, click here. You also can support their Holiday Wishlist.