MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After more than 2 months of protesters outside of Supreme Court Justices’ homes, Montgomery County Police say they will begin enforcing laws against disturbing the peace.

“We’re trying to find a good balance with them being able to exercise their first amendment right, while also making sure that the residents are having a peaceful existence in their neighborhood,” said Shiera Goff, Montgomery County Police’s Public Information Director.

3 Supreme Court Justices live in Montgomery County. Police say they have received an increase of noise complaints from neighbors specifically those of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I think several is one or two people, the majority of the community has been very supportive of us,” said Nikki Enfield, Facilitator of Downright Impolite. “We have neighbors coming out and clapping for us. Every week, there’s more Chevy Chase for choice signs.”

In response to those complaints, Montgomery County Police added protest and disorderly conduct laws to the front page of their website detailing the offense.

