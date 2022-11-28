MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday.

A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington D.C. and his passenger, Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana, were trapped in the plane for roughly seven hours, suspended approximately 100 feet above ground.

The incident in the Gaithersburg area knocked out power across the region. Among the tens of thousands of customers affected was Montgomery County Public Schools. As it assessed the impact to the district Sunday night, MCPS said 40 of its schools and six offices were without power. For that reason, the district made the decision to close schools for the day Monday.

MCPS said by 4 a.m. Monday, Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. People with the district planned to spend the day assessing all buildings “for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity.”

Although childcare programs were canceled and food service was not available at any MCPS school, the school district expected normal school operations to resume on Tuesday, Nov. 29.