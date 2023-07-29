MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire Rescue and 1st District officers responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision on Veirs Mill Rd. and Twinbook Pkwy.

Officials arrived on the scene at about 5:49 a.m. on July 29 after receiving a report about the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Honda Civic was driving eastbound on Viers Mill Rd. when it left the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.

The adult male driver was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two passengers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.