ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a crash that happened early on Sunday in Aspen Hill, police said.

First responders were called to Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane around 7:23 a.m. for a crash between two cars.

Police said that 30-year-old Eddy Thomas Jara of Gaithersburg was driving westbound on Muncaster Mill Road when he crossed the center line and hit a car that was driving in the other direction.

Jara was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and front passenger of the Ford were taken to the hospital. Both of them are expected to survive.