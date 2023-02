MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person was injured after a crash on Old Georgetown Road on Tuesday.

First responders were called to Old Georgetown Road near I-270 around 5:15 p.m. Officials said that an SUV and a landscaping truck were involved.

Images courtesy of Pete Piringer (@mcfrspio) via Twitter

The SUV had flipped over. First responders had to extricate one of the drivers, who was transported for treatment.

Some lanes were blocked during the response.