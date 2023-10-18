MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking into a report of a kidnapping, after a 13-year-old girl said two people grabbed her in Germantown Tuesday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the girl told them the two people approached her in a dark gray sedan near the intersection of Waring Station Road and Stoney Bottom Road between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. The girl said they got out of the car and forced her into it.

The girl said the people drove around and that she was able to get out of the car near the 20000 block of Placid Lake Terrace. Someone found her there. Montgomery County Fire Rescue took her the area hospital for evaluation..

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call detectives at (240) 773-5400.