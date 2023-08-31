MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The 16-year-old boy wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Father’s day was arrested Thursday.

Forest Heights Police Department arrested Isaiah Brown-Hawkins who was accused of shooting and killing James Joel Austin, 32 on June 18. The shooting took place in the 9800 block of Bethesda Church Rd. in Damascus.

Police said Brown-Hawkins drove away in a Honda that belonged to Austin and has been on the run since the shooting.

The 16-year-old was seen driving in a stolen car on Audrey Lane in Oxon Hill. Officers attempted a traffic stop but he allegedly rammed the police cruisers, got out of the car and ran away on foot before being taken into custody.

Officers found a handgun on him during the chase.

Brown-Hawkins is being charged with first-degree murder, armed carjacking and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony. He was taken to Montgomery County’s Central Processing Unit where he awaits a bond hearing.

Khamani Imes, 19, was arrested on Aug. 1, for allegedly giving the gun that Brown-Hawkins used to shoot Austin.

Police said the case remains an active investigation.