MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a 16-year-old boy is wanted for a fatal shooting that happened on Father’s Day.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that Isaiah Jamael Brown-Hawkins is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old James Joel Austin on Sunday, June 18.

Officers responded to the 9800 block of Bethesda Church Road in Damascus on that date just before 10 p.m. They found Austin in an apartment complex’s parking lot. He died there.

MCDP said that Brown-Hawkins drove away in a Honda that was later found in D.C. Police believe he is armed with a gun and “considered dangerous.”

The warrant charges him with first degree murder, felony murder, armed carjacking and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

If anyone knows anything about his whereabouts, they should call 301-279-8000. MCDP is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.