MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the people involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl at a block party in Silver Spring on Friday night.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that at about 10 p.m., officers responded to multiple gunshots at a party in the 11400 block of Stewart Ln.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took her to the hospital where she still was recovering Monday.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

MCDP said investigators believe a group of people were at the block party when a dark-colored sedan with about three to four people in it drove up and they began shooting at the crowd.

Three cars parked at a nearby apartment complex were hit by the gunfire. Police found more than 30 shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information or who was at the block party and has cell phone footage of the incident is encouraged to call (240) 773-5530 or 1-(866) 411-8477.

Police said a reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.