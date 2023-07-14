WHITE OAK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a 17-year-old died after he was shot and crashed a car in White Oak on Thursday evening.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that officers were called to the Birches Apartments for a crash around 11 p.m.

They found Tyrone Howard Brown shot inside a car.

Police said Brown had crashed the car into several vehicles in the apartment’s parking lot. All of the other cars had been parked at that time.

Brown was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

MCDP was still looking for a suspect Friday afternoon. Anyone with any information should call 1-866-455-TIPS (8477).