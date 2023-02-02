MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a teenager who made harassing phone calls to a Jewish outreach center is facing charges.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers went to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, located in the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road in Rockville, on Dec. 20, 2022. A staff member there said someone who used anti-Semitic language made a number of calls to the center.

Detectives were able to trace the calls to a 17-year-old who lives in the community.

The police department said it sent the case to the Montgomery County Department of Juvenile Services for consideration and that the recommended charge is Telephone Misuse.