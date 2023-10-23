MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 17-year-old student at Walter Johnson High School was arrested and charged as an adult for possession of a firearm.

Montgomery County Department of Police Community Engagement Officers were sent to the school, located in the 6400 block of Rock Spring Drive, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 for the incident.

A witness reported the student from Bethesda for having a gun on campus to the high school’s security team. Security searched the student and found a loaded handgun on him.

The student was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. He has been charged with underage possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded handgun and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.