MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Clarksburg man was arrested on Monday for a shooting that happened on Dec. 14 in Germantown.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 19500 block of Waters Rd. at around 9:30 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department identified Raymond Leon McRoy, 18, as the suspect and arrested him on Monday. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault and other firearms-related charges.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond.