SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police identified a man who was shot and killed in a Silver Spring apartment building on Sunday evening.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said that officers were called to 2001 Treetop Lane around 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Officers gave the victim aid until Fire and Rescue arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Jalahni Antonio Harrington of Gaithersburg.

Montgomery County police said that they did not have a suspect in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477).