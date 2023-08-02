MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to a murder that happened on Father’s Day.

The Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Khamani Imes on Tuesday, Aug. 1. He allegedly gave a gun to Isaiah Brown-Hawkins, 16, who shot James Joel Austin, 33, on Sunday, June 18. He then drove away in Austin’s car before being found in D.C.

Imes was taken into custody, and is being held without bond. A firearm was found when officials searched his home.

He was placed under arrest for underage possession of a firearm and is being charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy.