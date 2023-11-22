MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested two people accused of a murder that took place on Lost Knife Circle on Nov. 10.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that officers arrested Kenes Yair Guevara, 19, and Osman Antonion Maldonado, 20, on Tuesday for their involvement in 22-year-old Alan Garnica’s shooting death.

MCDP said that the shooting happened in the 18400 block of Lost Knife Cir. It happened at an apartment complex close to where Lakeforest Mall used to stand.

During the shooting, Garnica and a second person were hit. Garnica died there, and the person victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Guevara and Maldonado were charged with first-degree murder.