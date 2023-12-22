SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) arrested two men for robbing a 7-Eleven store in Silver Spring on Thursday.

MCDP said that Keshawn Forbes and Oghenetega Ogbotor, both 19, went into the 7-Eleven on Tech Road around noon on Thursday. They tried to make a purchase before Ogbotor pulled out a knife and Forbes pulled out a handgun.

Police said that Ogbotor approached the employee, and the two stole an unknown amount of money from the cash register before running away.

The employee called 911 and described the two suspects. They were also caught on a surveillance camera committing the robbery, police said.

Officers found the two in the 2200 block of Broadbirch Dr., but they ran away once they saw police.

Police later arrested Forbes in the 2301 block of Broadbirch Dr. He had a handgun on him when he was arrested.

With the help of K9 units and a Maryland State Police helicopter, police then arrested Ogbotor, who had been hiding in a wooded area off of Broadbirch Drive.

MCDP said that both of them were charged with armed robbery. Forbes was also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.