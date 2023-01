ADELPHI, Md. (DC News Now) — Four people were hurt, one of them seriously, after a car hit them Monday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 7:10 a.m. at Buck Lodge and Riggs roads.

Those hit by the car were two adults and two children. Medics took all of them to the hospital. One of the adults had serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the car involved in the incident stayed at the scene.