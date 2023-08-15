MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Takoma Park Police Department said two dogs died after another dog attacked them on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Carroll Ave. for an unknown emergency. Fire and Rescue had also received a call at the same address for a possible gas leak.

First responders found smoke on the first floor of the home from a kitchen microwave. They determined that there was no gas leak or fire at the home, but they did find several dogs that had been injured.

The residents of the home reported that they owned eight dogs, two of which were pit bulls that were kept separate from the other dogs.

The residents said that as they were evacuating the house, the dogs mixed. One of the pit bulls then became agitated and started attacking the other dogs.

Police were able to contain the pit bull in an upstairs room while they waited for Montgomery County Animal Control to respond.

Montgomery County Animal Control was able to take custody of the pit bull and transported it from the scene.

Two dogs died and four dogs were injured during the attack. They were transported to a veterinary clinic for evaluation.

None of the residents at the home were injured.

