The suspects hit two other cars during the chase.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested two men on Wednesday after a short chase in a stolen car.

Police first found the stolen car parked on Glenallen Avenue. They saw two men get into the car around 1:24 p.m.

The officers tried to stop the car, but the driver tried to escape, hitting a civilian vehicle in the process. Police chased the suspects, and the suspects hit another car at Georgia Avenue and Norbeck Road.

Both of the suspects — 20-year-old Ronald Hicks of Germantown and 30-year-old Moises Antonio Motto of Wheaton — got out of the car on Georgia Avenue and tried to run away, but they were quickly taken into custody.

One person sustained minor injuries in the chase but was not taken to the hospital.

Police said that both suspects face charges of “unlawful taking of a vehicle, theft, rogue and vagabond, resisting arrest and other related charges.”