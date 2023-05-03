GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near a Germantown shopping center on Wednesday evening.

Officials said that they were first called to Wisteria Drive and Father Hurley Boulevard near the Churchill Business Center for a crash between two cars.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said that a car went over an embankment into the shopping center’s parking lot.

Firefighters had to cut one person from the wreckage. Two people — both adults — were taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Officials did not say what led up to the crash. Some lanes were blocked during the response.