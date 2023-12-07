BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) was still working to identify two suspects in pickpocketing cases that happened in Bethesda in September. Officials released pictures of the suspects on Thursday.

MCDP said that a victim reached out to police on Thursday, Sept. 21 after getting alerts that her credit card was being used at several stores. Police said that the victim noticed her wallet was missing when she checked her purse.

Investigators determined that suspects stole the victim’s wallet when she was at the Piccoli Piatti Pizzeria on Old Georgetown Road.

MCDP said that the suspects stole another victim’s wallet at the Fish Taco on Old Georgetown Road on the same day.

In a news release, MCDP described the first suspect as a woman “wearing sunglasses, a purple t-shirt, black zip-up sweatshirt, white and red Nike sneakers, carrying a black purse.” She was also captured on cameras “wearing a bright blue shirt with the word ‘NASA’ written on the front, a black hoodie, white and red Nike sneakers, carrying a black purse.”

The second suspect was a man “wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a grey tracksuit, with a white t-shirt underneath and black Nike sneakers.” He was also seen in “an Eagles baseball hat, sunglasses, a white t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.”

Anyone with any information should submit a tip online or call 1-866-411-8477.