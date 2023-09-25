MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old for a carjacking on Sept. 22.

The incident occurred at a parking lot in the 2000 block of Coleridge Dr. around 10:28 p.m. when the two boys, both from Upper Marlboro, went up to a 77-year-old man who was getting out of a 2018 Toyota Corolla and demanded his car keys and wallet.

The two boys hit the man, stole his personal property and then drove away in his car.

Around 2:58 a.m. on Sept. 23, Bowie City Police received a call that three suspects were trying to break into a car at the 15600 block of East Haven Court in Bowie.

When officers arrived, they found and caught the 17-year-old. The two other suspects got away in the same stolen Corolla. After a short chase, the two suspects crashed the Corolla and tried to run away on foot. Police said they were quickly caught.

One of the suspects was the 15-year-old boy involved in the carjacking from the night before.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility, and the 17-year-old was brought to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.