MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that two Top Golf employees were injured after someone shot them Tuesday in Germantown.

MCDP said officers went to Top Golf, located in the 20100 block of Century Blvd., around 12:05 a.m. after it received a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found two men who had been shot. The 18-year-old man was shot in the lower body and the 23-year-old man was shot in the upper body.

Officers said the suspect, a man, shot the two employees following an altercation.

Medics took both to the hospital. Police expected them to survive.

The person responsible for the shooting left the scene. Police still were looking for that person late Tuesday morning.