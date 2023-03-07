MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Police said that two 19-year-old women died after a single-vehicle crash that happened early on Saturday.

Police said that a car with “possibly four occupants” lost control, hitting the center median, fire hydrant, electrical control box and several other objects before finally crashing into a utility pole. They said the crash took place on Montrose Road near Hitching Post Lane around 4:07 p.m.

The police department said that 19-year-old Leslie Kristin Ventura of Germantown, one of the passengers, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, 19-year-old Kailey Briana Vigil of Rockville, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died due to her injuries on Monday. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said that a third passenger left the site of the crash before officers arrived.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 240-773-6620.