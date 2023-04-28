MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three people face charges after they robbed a convenience store in Gaithersburg on Friday, April 14.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers arrested Chris Perez, 21 and George Clarence Molina, 20, of Gaithersburg, as well as Jonathan Schwegler, 25, of Germantown in connection to the robbery of the 7-Eleven that’s located in the 15900 block of Shady Grove Rd.

Investigators said Molina and Perez when into the store around 3 a.m. and that Perez told the employee at the cash register to open it. The employed tried to open the drawer, and Perez supposedly hit him in the head with a gun. Police said Perez gabbed money from the drawer and left the 7-Eleven with Molina, who was the lookout. They got into a car, and Schwegler drove them away.

The police department said someone on a motorcycle came and left at the same time as the car. They were trying to find that person.

Molina, Perez, and Schwegler were in jail, with no bond, as of Friday, April 28. Police said the charges against them include armed robbery and first-degree assault.