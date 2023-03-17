TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — First responders said that three people were displaced after an early morning house fire in Takoma Park on Friday.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS officials said that they responded to the 7200 block of Maple AVenue around 5 a.m. for a house fire with a possible entrapment.

When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was showing from the basement. They said they quickly knocked it out.

(Pete Piringer/Twitter)

Nobody was injured, but one resident was unaccounted for. Officials said that that person was likely not in the house at the time and the family had “reported as missing person.”

Fire and EMS said that the fire likely started in the basement and involved a mattress or bedding.

Officials said that the damages were estimated to be around $100,000. The Red Cross was assisting those who were displaced.