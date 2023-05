MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said three people were injured after a car crashed and overturned on Monday.

Crews said the wreck happened on I-495 in the area of Thomas Bridge and River Road. There was another crash that took place in the backup.

Members of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service evaluated three patients whose injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

All travel lanes of I-495 prior to Exit 39 (River Rd/MD 190) have re-opened