SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating three burglaries at a Home Court store in Silver Spring in September.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that it is looking for three suspects in relation to the burglaries that occurred in the 900 block of Philadelphia Ave.

The burglaries took place on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 12:06 a.m.; Monday, Sept. 25 at 1:25 a.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30 at 12:28 a.m.

Police said that the suspects got to the store in a car, forced entry, stole merchandise and left.

The suspects used multiple cars, according to police. On the Sept. 19 burglary, they were in a dark colored four-door sedan. On Sept. 25, they were in a silver four-door sedan. On Sept. 30, they were in a dark four-door sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-8477 or make a tip online.