MONTGOMERY COUNTY (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were on the scene of a crash involving a Montgomery County Public Schools bus filled with children and a car Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Chief David Pazos with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) said the wreck happened at Miller Fall Road and Muncaster Mill Road in Gaithersburg,

(Assistant Chief David Pazos/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

Pazos said there were 30 children on board when the car and bus collided. The children were alright and were transferred to another bus to take them home.

Medics took two people in the car and the driver of the bus to the hospital. Pazos said their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The crash was the third involving a Montgomery County Public Schools bus since Wednesday morning.

The first happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday on River Road near Springfield Drive.

Then, on Thursday morning, several vehicles and a school bus were involved in a wreck at Randolph Road and Glenallan Avenue in Glenmont around 8:20 a.m. In that case, no students were on the bus, but three people did go to the hospital for treatment.