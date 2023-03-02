MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Members of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) were at a business in the Wheaton-Glenmont area Thursday morning after a Metrobus ended up inside of it.

MCFRS tweeted about the incident at Veirs Mill Road and Ennalls Avenue at 10:42 a.m. The tweet described the situation as a “bus versus car.” Medics took three people to the hospital. MCFRS said their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

In a follow-up tweet at 11:12 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the Metrobus driver and two people who were in the car involved in the incident were the ones taken to the hospital. The tweet stated that no one was in the building and that the building was clear. The fire department planned to be leaving the location.