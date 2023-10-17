MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said Tuesday that four people, including a 16-year-old boy, face charges in the killing of an 18-year-old whose body someone found in a shallow grave in Olney.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the murder of Rosa Sanchez Merino took place on or around May 1. Her body was buried in the 3600 block of Brookville Rd.

Police arrested Roberto Carlos Rivera-Delgado, 23, for a parole violation in Nevada. Officers said after he was extradited back to Maryland in September, he led detectives to Sanchez Merino’s remains.

An autopsy on Oct. 1 found that Sanchez Merino had been killed.

Investigators identified Alonzo-Salgado. 23, of Frederick, and 21-year-old Abarca-Melgar of Manchester, N.H. as suspects in Sanchez Merino’s death, and police requested a warrant their arrest.

Abarca-Melgar was arrested in New York and was awaiting extradition to Montgomery County as of Oct. 17, the same day that police arrested Edwin Alexander Rivas-Salvador, 16, who is charged as an adult.