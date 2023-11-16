MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police arrested four men accused of having a stolen Porsche and three loaded guns.

Police said they tried to pull over a Porsche SUV with a Virginia license plate after finding out that the plate actually was registered to an Acura. The Porsche ended up refusing to stop and sped away.

During the investigation, police identified the driver of the Porsche as Cornell Kimrane Xavier, 26 of New Carrollton. Police obtained an arrest warrant against him and found out where the Porsche was being hidden.

On Monday, Nov. 13 around 7:30 p.m., police pulled Xavier over in the Porsche near Sheffield Manor Drive and Guilford Run Lane.

He tried to escape and hit four police vehicles. He and occupant Jerome Alante Hilliard, 23, of Chevy Chase, tried to resist arrest but were ultimately taken into custody. Another occupant of the Porsche, 23-year-old Terry Kwaku Sanusi of Gaithersburg, was also taken into custody.

Later, Melvin Johnson, 23, of Silver Spring arrived at the location. Police spoke with him, found out he was a part of the crime and arrested him as well.

They were all taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Police searched the Porsche and found three loaded handguns, and found out that the car was stolen in D.C. back in March.

Xavier, Sanusi and Hilliard are being charged with illegal possession of a handgun, auto theft and other theft related charges while being held without bond. Johnson is being charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle but was released on a $400 bond.