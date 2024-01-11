SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were on the scene of a five-car crash Thursday afternoon that left a number of people hurt, including one person who appeared to have critical injuries.

(Asst. Chief David Pazos/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

Asst. Chief David Pazos with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) posted about the wreck on Maryland Route 200 at 3:17 p.m. In the post, Pazos said the crash happened between Layhill Road and New Hampshire Avenue.

MCFRS pulled one person who was trapped from one of the cars involved. Pazos said there were five patients, total. Medics took three of them to the hospital. The injuries of one of them was considered traumatic.

(Asst. Chief David Pazos/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

As a result of the wreck, Pazos said eastbound traffic was moving slowly.