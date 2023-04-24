Editor’s Note: The information Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) initially had and shared was that there were five children on the bus. After a spokeswoman for Montgomery County Public Schools told DC News Now there were four students on the bus, we contacted MCDP about the discrepancy. There were, in fact, four students on the bus, and the story has been updated to reflect that.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a school bus crashed Monday morning, sending five people, including four children to the the hospital.

The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted about the wreck at 9:59 a.m.

In the tweet , the department said that the 13000 block of Old Columbia Pike was shut down as a result of the crash.

Police said that the five children and the adult whom medics took to the hospital all had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Jessica Baxter, Director of Public Information for Montgomery County Public Schools, said the bus was servicing Fairland Elementary School. She added that MCPS transportation staff was supporting police and medics.