SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A house fire in Silver Spring has displaced five people. Two firefighters were injured fighting the fire.

Around 9:00 p.m., March 27, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene of a three-story house fire in the 1900 Block of Aventurine Way.

All occupants were evacuated safely. The fire spread rapidly throughout the exterior injuring two firefighters. Their injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

The damage is estimated at $600,000. PEPCO indicated that an electrical meter had been tampered with.