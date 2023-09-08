MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested five teenagers, one of whom faces charges as an adult, after an attack that took place after a high school football game in Bethesda.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that the attack happened at the Bethesda Metro station on Sept. 1 after the Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Walter Johnson football game. MCDP said the person who was attacked and his parents reported the incident to police the night it happened.

Investigators said that Kharon Crosby, 16, of Bethesda is the teenager who faces charges as an adult. Those charges include armed robbery and second-degree assault. Two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, are charged with robbery and second-degree assault. Two 15-year-olds face first-degree-assault charges.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said after a video of the attack surfaced, they were able to work with Montgomery County Public School leaders in identifying the teenagers.

Police expected more arrests to be made.